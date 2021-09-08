Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Who Went Home as Tension and Rumors Led to More Breakups on Tonight's Bachelor in Paradise

After Brendan Morais and Pieper James created major drama this week on Bachelor in Paradise, Alana Milne's arrival led Chris Conran to question his feelings for Jessenia Cruz.

The so-called Bachelor Nation union has once again spoken on Bachelor in Paradise

This week was all about drama over couples who appeared to have previously established their relationships before this season started. On Tuesday, Sept. 7, the growing tension and resentment led to a surprise breakup of a once-strong couple, followed by another pair deciding to voluntarily send themselves home. 

Last night, the Monday, Sept. 6 episode saw Pieper James arrive and promptly take Brendan Morais on a date, with Pieper confirming to Natasha Parker that she and Brendan had been more serious pre-Paradise than Brendan had let on. Brendan later insulted Natasha by telling her she had no other "prospects" with any men besides himself. 

Tonight, new tension was brewing when guest host Tituss Burgess invited certain cast members to a VIP party, where four women were introduced. One of them, Alana Milne, immediately caught the eye of Chris Conran, who had previously made waves last week when he showed interest in Jessenia Cruz and led her to end things with Ivan Hall

Leon Bennett/Getty Images
Chris Conran

Eliminated: Week Three

It's unclear whether Chris Conran just happened to be the recipient of ire that had already been building on the beach toward Brendan Morais and Pieper James bringing their own previously ignited romance to the show.

But for some reason, "Grocery Store" Joe AmabileRiley Christian and others decided to confront Chris following his one-on-one date with Alana Milne—but not Brendan or Pieper—as Joe/Riley and Co. expressed anger toward Chris for jilting Jessenia. Chris' co-stars remained convinced that he and Alana had a pre-show arrangement, and perhaps Chris, who wasn't widely known among Bachelor Nation, was an easier target to pick on than Brendan.

A dejected Chris took a moment to chat with Alana, where he let her know he felt no choice but to leave the show. "I feel like this is where I leave Paradise, and it sucks," he shared. "I wanted to see if you'd be willing to come with me." 

He then packed his things and left the beach without saying goodbye to the others. 

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Alana Milne

Eliminated: Week Three

Alana Milne, we hardly knew ye. Shortly after returning from a romantic date with Chris Conran, Alana learned he was leaving. Although she made it clear she didn't want to exit with him, since she wasn't ready to start a committed relationship, she also decided the situation on the beach had become too tense for her to enjoy sticking around. 

The other stars watched as Alana silently carried a single bag with her across the beach and then left the show, getting into a waiting vehicle. Moments later, Chris hopped in as well, clearly expecting a sympathetic response. He wasn't getting it.

"Chris, this is not your car," Alana bluntly told him as she delivered the line of the night. At that, he quietly stepped out of the car to find another ride. Ouch. 

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Tre Cooper

Eliminated: Week Two

On Tuesday, Aug. 31, Tre Cooper was the first cast member to exit from Bachelor in Paradise on episode five. He and Tahzjuan Hawkins had been paired up since the get-go, but it became clear Tre was no longer feeling the connection, and so he let Tahz know he was voluntarily walking away, and she didn't really try to convince him to stay. 

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Tahzjuan Hawkins

Eliminated: Week Two

Tahzjuan Hawkins left almost immediately after Tre departed during episode five, as she also chose to leave prior to the rose ceremony. Tahzjuan's exit was so abrupt that she didn't even say goodbye to anyone, and Wells Adams had to announce at the start of the rose ceremony that her rose was no longer on the table. 

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Connor Brennan

Eliminated: Week Two

Perhaps this was the week's least surprising departure, given that Connor Brennan's lone romance was with Maurissa Gunn, and that relationship was cat-astrophic as soon as Riley Cooper stepped foot on the beach. You could say it was the day the music died. 

"It just feels no matter what I do, I'm just not good enough," Connor said tearfully on the ride home. "I just want somebody to choose me, you know?"

Leon Bennett/Getty Images
Chasen Nick

Eliminated: Week Two

Chasen Nick appeared to be the leading contender for Deandra Kanu's rose until she stunningly gave it to Ivan Hall. The only other two roses up for grabs this week were the ones from Mari Pepin and late arrival Becca Kufrin.

Unfortunately for Chasen, Mari's rose oddly went to James Bonsall, while Becca took a chance by giving hers to Aaron Clancy, despite having little time to chat with him and the fact that Becca was surprised by Aaron being five years her junior. That meant Chasen's time on Paradise was incredibly brief. 

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Karl Smith

Eliminated: Week Two

Karl Smith never quite found a connection. He immediately fell for Deandra, but after she accepted a date from Chasen, Karl seemed more focused on sparring with his competition, and things came to an abrupt end.

"It sucks how things had to end up, but I'm just glad she didn't end up with Cheesy Chasen," Karl said on the way out. "I'm always going to try to protect the people that I care about, even if it means that I don't get to win it."

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Kelsey Weier

Eliminated: Week One

Kelsey Weier said adiós to paradise after week one after failing to find herself in a beachside relationship.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Serena Chew

Eliminated: Week One

Serena Chew's stint on Bachelor in Paradise was short-lived as she was eliminated during week one of season seven.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Victoria Larson

Eliminated: Week One

After not securing a significant relationship with anyone on Bachelor in Paradise, Queen Victoria Larson was sent home.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Victoria Paul

Eliminated: Week One

This was more of a self elimination as Victoria Paul quit season seven of Bachelor in Paradise after being confronted with rumors about her relationship status. Following her departure from BiP, Paul clarified her romantic situation, writing on her Instagram story, ""@teddyrobb and I broke up in May and we've remained great friends."

