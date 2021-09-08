Kourtney Kardashian Revives Britney Spears' Sultry Lace Mini Dress in Racy Photos

Watch : See Kourtney Kardashian's Sweet Welcome Home Surprise!

As Britney Spears famously sang, "You better work, bitch."

In fact, that's exactly what Kourtney Kardashian did after she sizzled in the same iconic mini-dress Britney wore 10 years ago to the MTV Video Music Awards. On Tuesday, Sept. 7, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star dropped jaws wearing the legendary little black dress from Dolce & Gabbana's 2001 collection.

As for the piece itself, it's both simple and seductive as it's entirely made out of lace. From the long sleeves to the bodice, the peek-a-boo material most certainly leaves little to the imagination.

Just like Britney, Kourtney styled the head-turning dress with black lingerie. However, the Poosh founder made the look her own by accessorizing with thigh-high lace stockings and black pumps with silver stud embellishments.

The reality TV star showed off her statement-making style on Instagram, captioning the post, "@dolcegabbana circa 2001."