Kim Kardashian and More Kardashian-Jenner Family Members React to Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Reveal

Kylie Jenner shared that she and Travis Scott are expecting a younger sibling for daughter Stormi, leading Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and other loved ones to react to the baby news.

Kylie Jenner's family members couldn't be happier that she's pregnant with another little one

After the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum officially announced on Instagram on Tuesday, Sept. 7 that she and Travis Scott are expecting their second child, a number of loved ones took to her comments section to share their support and excitement. 

Kim Kardashian wrote, "Crying!!!!" and added three heart emojis. Kourtney Kardashian posted, "Crying this is so beautiful my blessed angel sister [heart emoji]." And Khloe Kardashian simply shared, "Awwwww," with a bunch of pleading face emojis. 

In addition, Kendall Jenner responded, "i can't handle it [tired face, face with hearts and heart emojis]." Meanwhile, matriarch Kris Jenner commented, "Crying all over again [heart eyes, heart and prayer hands emojis] what a special and amazing Blessing and gift God has given you!!!!"

This followed Kylie sharing footage of herself and Travis appearing thrilled about welcoming a new baby, with the couple's first child Stormi Webster, 3, involved in the excitement as well. Fans could see that Stormi, who was born in February 2018, was the one to break the news to Kris that she was getting a new grandchild. 

"Stormi, we're gonna have a baby," Kris elatedly exclaimed in the video. "This is one of the happiest days of my life!"

Last month, multiple sources confirmed to E! News that Kylie was expecting the couple's second child. In February, an insider exclusively told E! News that the beauty mogul, 24, and rapper, 30, were still "madly in love with each other" after having split in 2019.

