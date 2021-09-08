How the Stars of Impeachment: American Crime Story Compare to the Real-Life Players

Watch : What Sarah Paulson Would Have Done If in Monica Lewinsky's Shoes

Hail to the incredible transformations in Impeachment: American Crime Story.

Tuesday, Sept. 7 marked the season three premiere of the Ryan Murphy-produced true crime anthology series. And, as was teased for the last several weeks, the new season takes a deep dive into the all-consuming drama that was former President Bill Clinton's affair with a White House intern, named Monica Lewinsky.

Due to the high-profile nature of the show, we aren't surprised that Murphy and his team nabbed an A-list ensemble for this Impeachment installment of ACS. The actress front-and-center of the season is Booksmart's Beanie Feldstein, who transformed herself into the public figure, beret and all. On playing Lewinsky, who served as a producer for season three, Feldstein told W Magazine, "It's my job to portray her pain, because I feel so much for her."

Of course, the season wouldn't be complete without whistleblower Linda Tripp, who is being portrayed by the always talented Sarah Paulson. While Paulson seems to have nailed Tripp's style of speaking and demeanor, she's already apologized for one part of her transformation: the fat suit.