You Have to Watch Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya Obsess Over Each Other’s Fashion Wins

Watch : Zendaya & Timothee Chalamet on Being "Friends for Life"

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya are more than just co-stars. After filming Dune together, they have become each other's chic cheerleaders, and, according to Zendaya herself, are going to be "friends for life."

During a joint interview with E!'s Daily Pop, the pair's chemistry and connection was all too apparent, as they gushed over each other's recent red carpet moments. "She's killing it!" Timothée said, while Z said, "No, this guy! Custom looks!" He teased, "Custom looks? Body mold!" referring to her show-stopping Balmain gown, which was tailored to an exact mold of her bust for their Venice Film Festival premiere on Sept. 3.

Zendaya said she had "so much fun" filming the sci-fi movie with the Little Women alum—once they got warmed up.

"Immediately upon being there, I was very nervous, obviously working with these incredibly talented people, who I respect," the Euphoria actress revealed. "Going in there, I was intimidated. I was like, ‘I wanna do my best work.'"