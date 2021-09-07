Selena Gomez Knew She'd Be "Eaten Alive" After 2018 Met Gala Self-Tanning Fail

Watch : Selena Gomez Gushes Over Costars Steve Martin & Martin Short

Selena Gomez is taking a rare walk down (fashion) memory lane.

Long before the Only Murders in the Building actress starred on a hit crime show, she was thrown to the "Wolves" for her 2018 Met Gala look. While Selena is a red carpet pro and has remained a regular guest at the annual fête, she made a rookie mistake that year when she applied a little too much self-tanner.

With the fashion extravaganza only days away, the Rare Beauty founder looked back at the Met Ball beauty blunder she'll never forget.

"Before I apply the bronzer," the pop star said on the Sept. 7 episode of Vogue's "Beauty Secrets" video series. "I want to tell you a funny story about a little self-tanner."

At the time, Selena and her go-to makeup artist, Hung Vanngo, tried playing up the "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" theme with a warm, glowy vibe. But according to the 29-year-old singer, things quickly took a turn as the night went on.