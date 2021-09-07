Crop Tops Aren’t Just for Summer: You Need These in Your Fall Wardrobe

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Depending on who you talk to, summer is done. That's sad, for sure, but there is some good news that comes with the end of summer: fall fashion. Of course, we are always looking for a reason to shop, but since the weather isn't going to change overnight, we have found some styles that work for both summer and fall. You may have thought that you had to pack up your crop tops because the leaves are falling, but think again crop tops are not just for summer.
If you are looking for some fall shopping inspiration, check out these crop tops from Lulus, Los Angeles Apparel, Free People, Madewell, Revolve, and Amazon.
Lulus Turn of Events Rust Orange Reversible Long Sleeve Crop Top
This shirt is basically two tops in one since you can also reverse it. This would be cute with a pair of jean shorts while the weather is warm, but it would also look adorable with a skirt and some tights or some trousers once the fall weather hits. You can wear this two-for-one top all year round, really. It's also available in black and a burgundy floral print.
Los Angeles Apparel Garment Dye Sleeveless Turtleneck Crop Top
If you're ready for a fall turtleneck, but it's still pretty warm out, opt for a cropped, sleeveless one. It's the perfect compromise. This one is great on its own in warm weather and you can layer it with other pieces when it's breezy. otter climates. It's available in seven different colors.
Free People On The Road Cardi
This is a great layer during a cool night at the beach, but it's also a top you can layer throughout the fall and winter. The cropped, long-sleeve cardigan is available in five made-for-fall colors.
Madewell Rainbow Marled Wakefield Button-Front Sweater Tank
There are so many different ways to style this button-front sweater tank top. You can truly wear it all year round, dressed up or dressed down.
BB Dakota by Steve Madden Side Step Top
This cropped, sleeveless, turtleneck has ruching and drawstrings at the side. This top would look great with trousers and jeans, but you can also go for the matching mid-length skirt to complete the coordinated set.
MakeMeChic Solid Short Sleeve Twist Front T-Shirt
This is a year-round essential. This twist front t-shirt is available in 42 colors and prints. You can wear the top on its own or layer it with a cardigan or leather jacket for the fall.
Lulus Confidante Lavender Sleeveless Mock Neck Crop Top
If you're looking for a more subtle crop top, then this mock neck shirt could be the one for you. First off, lavender/lilac is such a big color for Fall 2021. This shirt will be your little secret to always looking chic! It pairs perfectly with so many fall pieces in addition to your go-to summer items.
Free People Scoop Neck Crop
Hoondstooth is such a popular trend for Fall 2021. You can pair this scoop neck crop top with the matching biker shorts and oversized black jacket for fall or you can throw on a pair of high-waisted trousers. This tank is also available in other prints and solids.
Free People The Romy Swit
If you're ready for sweaters, but you're not in the mood for long-sleeves, opt for this crop top instead. The pointelle knit sweater has short sleeves and a chic open back. It's available in three different colors. This would be super cute with a pair of shorts and you can wear the same look with some tights or tall boots in the fall. It would also look great with a pair of jeans or a mid-length skirt. It's a truly versatile top and you can create many different looks.
Superdown Emani Wrap Crop Top
Yes, this is a great summer top. You will turn heads in this wrap crop, but you can also style it in so many ways to make it work for fall fashion. Throw on a cardigan or a fall jacket and you'll have a show-stopping look. Or ditch the jacket and just go for some plaid pants to create an autumn look because, well, you need to check out the back of this top. It is just too chic to cover up. This top comes in black, yellow, and coral.
Free People We The Free The Perfect Tee
We included this shirt in our list of 12 Free People wardrobe essentials. That's because there has never been a more aptly-named article of clothing. This really is the "Perfect Tee." This solid cotton t-shirt is the epitome of a wardrobe essential. You're going to want one in every color (there are 22, by the way). This is a soft, yet reliable t-shirt that will look even better the more you wear it.
SweatyRocks Women's Adjustable Drawstring String Long Bell Sleeve Rib Knit Crop Top
You can have a chill day wearing this crop top with some jeans or denim shorts or you can easily glam things up for a night out. This top is available in 26 colors and prints.
Superdown Jemma Tie Front Shirt
This tie front shirt with sheer sleeves is a guaranteed compliment-getter. Trust us. You will nail that cool girl, not trying too hard look when you rock this one. It also comes in fuchsia.
Free People Dolly Wrap Top
This stunning wrap top has exaggerated puff sleeves and lace insets. This is the perfect shirt for a cool summer night or an ethereal style during fall weather.
