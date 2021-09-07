Crop Tops Aren’t Just for Summer: You Need These in Your Fall Wardrobe

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Depending on who you talk to, summer is done. That's sad, for sure, but there is some good news that comes with the end of summer: fall fashion. Of course, we are always looking for a reason to shop, but since the weather isn't going to change overnight, we have found some styles that work for both summer and fall. You may have thought that you had to pack up your crop tops because the leaves are falling, but think again crop tops are not just for summer.

If you are looking for some fall shopping inspiration, check out these crop tops from Lulus, Los Angeles Apparel, Free People, Madewell, Revolve, and Amazon.