The Students Are Ready to Revolt in Sex Education's Wild Season 3 Trailer

Things have certainly changed at Moordale, as the Sex Education season three trailer teased uniforms, strict rules and a mustache for Otis (Asa Butterfield). See the exciting new trailer!

There is a change in the wind at Moordale Secondary School.

On Tuesday, Sept. 7, Netflix released the first trailer for season three of Sex Education, which returns Friday, Sept. 17. And, as the just-released footage teases, season three promises to be an eventful one.

For starters, the new year introduces a new, stricter head teacher Hope (Jemima Kirke), who vows to "get Moordale back on track." That means uniforms, shame signs and more for Otis (Asa Butterfield) and company. It likely doesn't help that the school has since been branded the "Sex School" by the press.

"It seems there are some students here who get a kick out of giving us a bad name," Hope says in a school assembly. "It changes today."

Although Hope seems ready to transform Moordale and its students, the teens aren't ready to give up their sexual freedom just yet. Maeve (Emma Mackey) even relays to Otis, "She can't be teaching this stuff. It's backwards."

Unfortunately for Maeve, Otis seems unresponsive to her plan, as he responds, "I'm not getting involved anymore. Things are easier when you don't care."

Yet, as best friend Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) put it best, it's not that Otis doesn't care, he just had his heart broken. Before long, Otis finds himself drawn back to Maeve, with a potential kiss even on the horizon.

"You shouldn't ever give someone the power to humiliate you," an empowered Otis notes in a voiceover. "You're great just the way you are."

Sex Education also stars Gillian Anderson, Kedar Williams-StirlingConnor SwindellsAimee Lou WoodMimi KeeneAlistair PetrieTanya Reynolds and others.

For a peek at what's to come, watch the first trailer above and look at the first look images below!

Sex Education Season 3

Ncuti Gatwa as Eric Effiong and Asa Butterfield as Otis Milburn

Sex Education Season 3

Aimee Lou Wood as Aimee Gibbs and Emma Mackey as Maeve Wiley

Sex Education Season 3

Connor Swindells as Adam Groff

Sex Education Season 3

Chinenye Ezeudu as Viv and Jemima Kirke as Hope

Sex Education Season 3

Kedar Williams-Stirling as Jackson Marchetti, Dua Saleh as Cal and Chinenye Ezeudu as Viv

Sex Education Season 3

Tanya Reynolds shared this BTS pic while filming during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sex Education Season 3

More behind-the-scenes moments thanks to Tanya.

Sex Education Season 3

Chinenye is working on set. 

