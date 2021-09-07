Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Season 2 Taglines Revealed

Jen Shah pokes fun at legal drama in cheeky The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 2 tagline. Plus, get to know new Housewife Jennie Nguyen.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season two is already Shah-mazing, thanks to these epic taglines.

E! News can exclusively reveal the chilly taglines for RHOSLC, with a nod towards Jen Shah's legal troubles and fierceness from new Housewife Jennie Nguyen.

Returning stars Heather GayWhitney RoseMeredith MarksLisa Barlow and Mary Cosby also show off their new themes for their second season. With an arrest, sister wives, threats of bringing Jesus into the mix and allegations of being a cult leader, RHOSLC puts the snOw in OMG.

The teaser trailer for the season even has Meredith discussing the "hundreds of lives [Jen] has ruined" before Jen calls the charges against her "bulls--t." Jen pled not guilty in April to allegations of fraud from a nationwide telemarketing scheme. "Meredith, you're f--king disgusting," Jen snaps in the teaser. "You're f--king fraudulent."

See what Jen does admit to being "guilty" for below, plus all the other stars' fierce statements.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 2 Cast

See all the frosty taglines for yourself below!

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season two premieres Sunday, Sept. 12 at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Binge The Real Housewives on Peacock any time.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Chad Kirkland/Bravo
Jen Shah

"The only thing I'm guilty of is being Shah-mazing."

 

Chad Kirkland/Bravo
Mary Cosby

 

"If you come for me, I will send Jesus after you."

Chad Kirkland/Bravo
Meredith Marks

"I may be known for my ice, but I always bring the heat."

Chad Kirkland/Bravo
Whitney Rose

"In a town of beauties and beasts, there's only one wild Rose."

 

Chad Kirkland/Bravo
Heather Gay

"I was raised a Mormon but now, I'm raising a glass of champagne."

Chad Kirkland/Bravo
Jennie Nguyen

"I have plenty of everything, including opinions."

 

 

Chad Kirkland/Bravo
Lisa Barlow

"You don't have to like me. I love myself enough for the both of us."

