The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Season 2 Taglines Revealed

Watch : Jen Shah's Legal Drama Is a Reality Show in Itself

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season two is already Shah-mazing, thanks to these epic taglines.

E! News can exclusively reveal the chilly taglines for RHOSLC, with a nod towards Jen Shah's legal troubles and fierceness from new Housewife Jennie Nguyen.

Returning stars Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Meredith Marks, Lisa Barlow and Mary Cosby also show off their new themes for their second season. With an arrest, sister wives, threats of bringing Jesus into the mix and allegations of being a cult leader, RHOSLC puts the snOw in OMG.

The teaser trailer for the season even has Meredith discussing the "hundreds of lives [Jen] has ruined" before Jen calls the charges against her "bulls--t." Jen pled not guilty in April to allegations of fraud from a nationwide telemarketing scheme. "Meredith, you're f--king disgusting," Jen snaps in the teaser. "You're f--king fraudulent."

See what Jen does admit to being "guilty" for below, plus all the other stars' fierce statements.