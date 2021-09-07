Monica Lewinsky Explains Why She No Longer Needs an Apology From Bill Clinton

Watch : Why Monica Lewinsky Encouraged Racy Thong Scene in "ACS"

Monica Lewinsky doesn't need Bill Clinton to tell her he's sorry about their sex scandal.

The activist and producer of American Crime Story: Impeachment (which stars Beanie Feldstein as her younger self in the new FX series) spoke to TODAY about why she no longer feels that the former president owes her an apology.

Savannah Guthrie asked if she wishes she could speak to Clinton or if she feels he owes her an apology after all these years.

"There was a long period, before my life changed in the last six or seven years, where I felt a lot in terms of there not being this resolution," Lewinski, 48, responded. "I'm very grateful that I don't have that feeling anymore. I don't need it."

She then suggested that Clinton should still apologize. "He should want to apologize, in the same way that I want to apologize any chance I get to people that I've hurt and my actions have hurt," Lewinsky said.