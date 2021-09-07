Why Kourtney Kardashian "Never Expected" Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin's Relationship to Last

If there's one thing Kourtney Kardashian isn't doing, it's keeping up with Scott Disick's love life.
On Tuesday, Sept. 7, E! News exclusively reported that the reality TV star and model Amelia Hamlin decided to go their separate ways after dating for nearly a year.
Although the duo recently appeared stronger than ever, they hit a rough patch a week ago when Scott allegedly DM'd Kourtney's ex Younes Bendjima about her steamy romance with Travis Barker.
But while Scott seems to be invested in the Poosh founder's whirlwind relationship, a source close to Kourtney exclusively tells E! News she's taking the opposite approach.
"Kourtney didn't mind Amelia, but she never expected it to last," the insider puts it bluntly. "Kourtney is focused on her own life and her kids. Who Scott dates is not her problem. Her only concern is that Scott is an active and focused dad. She wants him to be the best dad he can be."
Kourtney, 42, and Scott, 38—who are parents to Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6—have remained close over the years to co-parent their children together.
However, it appears the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's PDA-filled romance with the Blink-182 drummer has affected Scott.
"Scott is still having a really hard time processing Kourtney and Travis' relationship," a source close to the Flip It Like Disick star tells E! News. "It's really hard on him and hard for him to see her in a very serious relationship."
According to the insider, the Talentless founder was "having trouble" with Kourtney's relationship, so much so that he would even "bring it up around Amelia and she would get very upset."
"Scott knows that Kourtney is in it for the long haul with Travis, which means Scott no longer has a chance with her," the source explains. "It's a lot to digest and Scott still hasn't fully moved on."
A separate insider echoed similar sentiments, while also sharing more insight into why the 20-year-old model decided to end things with the father of three. Put simply: "Amelia broke up with Scott over the weekend. Scott agreed that he feels he needs to be single right now. They had a lot of fun together but it was never going to be a long-term relationship."
The pair's split comes off the heels of Scott's alleged Instagram DMs to Younes, who leaked a screenshot of their exchange on Aug. 31. The alleged messages showed Scott shading Kourtney and the 45-year-old rocker during their romantic Italian getaway.
Just this past weekend, Amelia appeared to react to the drama on Instagram Stories by wearing a cheeky shirt that read, "Don't you have a girlfriend?"
"They have been arguing a lot recently and Scott's DMs to Younes really set Amelia over the edge," a source previously told E! News. "She was very embarrassed over that whole situation and Scott wasn't very remorseful. It's really hard to date Scott because he will never fully be over Kourtney. It's always a point of contention in every single one of his relationships."
As the insider pointed out, "The split was a long time coming and many of their friends agree it's for the best."