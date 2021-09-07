Kelly Ripa Shares "Brutally Painful" Experience of Dropping Son Joaquin Off at College

Watch : Kelly Ripa Tearfully Recalls Dropping Son Off at College

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are officially empty nesters.

During the Sept. 7 episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, the morning show star revealed they recently dropped their youngest child, 18-year-old Joaquin Consuelos, off at college.

"It was hard," Kelly admitted. "It was really hard."

While detailing the big moment, Kelly took a trip down memory lane and shared a sweet story from her kids' childhood.

In addition to Joaquin, Kelly and Mark are parents to 20-year-old Lola Consuelos and 24-year-old Michael Consuelos. When the kids were little, Kelly used to give her children a kiss goodnight, exit the room and then return saying, "One more! One more!"

"They would squeal and scream," she recalled, "and it was always exciting."

But when the kids got older, they were less enthused about this nighttime ritual. "And then they got to be, like, 15, 16," Kelly continued, "[and] they're like, 'It's weird!'"