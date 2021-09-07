Nicole Scherzinger's Lawyer Slams Pussycat Dolls Founder Robin Antin's "Ludicrous and False" Lawsuit

The legal claws are out.

After Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Antin filed a lawsuit against Nicole Scherzinger, alleging breach of contract among other accusations, the Masked Singer judge's attorney Howard King told E! News that Antin's "ludicrous and false claims are a desperate attempt to divert blame for her own failures by trying to impose obligations on Nicole that simply do not exist."

"Robin will fail in her efforts to trade on Nicole's hard-earned success to pull herself out of a deep financial hole she has created by her own poor business and professional decisions. Prior to Nicole's involvement, trading on Nicole's name without her consent, Robin borrowed (and spent) $600k from Live Nation that she won't or can't repay," King further alleged. "Nicole has invested her own funds in excess of $150,000 in support of a potential PCD reunion that has now been made impossible by Robin's actions (including the public release of the group members' confidential financial information)."

He concluded, "Nicole loves and respects the PCD fans and hopes to one day be back on stage performing the group's amazing hits for them. Sadly, this will not happen under these circumstances."