Did RHOSLC's Meredith Marks Have Anything to Do With Jen Shah's Arrest? She Says...

Watch : Jen Shah's Legal Drama Is a Reality Show in Itself

Clearing the (salty) air.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Meredith Marks is spilling all the tea on filming season two during co-star Jen Shah's arrest for her alleged involvement in a nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme (Jen pleaded not guilty). The Bravolebrity is even addressing claims she had something to do with Jen's arrest, which Whitney Rose suggests in the dramatic RHOSLC season two trailer.

So where did that rumor come from exactly?

"I'm not a practicing lawyer, I never have been a practicing lawyer but I am a licensed lawyer and I do have the background and the education. So I think in some ways my knowledge of the law might have lead people to believe that I knew more about this situation than they did or than the general public did I guess," Meredith told E! News exclusively ahead of this Sunday's premiere. "I don't really know. But these things happen over time and this was a federal investigation. It's not something that happens over night, everything takes a long time with this. I guess you'll have to see how it all unfolds."