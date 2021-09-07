Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Lily Collins Marries Charlie McDowell in Dreamy Colorado Wedding Ceremony

Over Labor Day weekend, Emily in Paris’ Lily Collins married Charlie McDowell in a private ceremony in Colorado. Get the details on her dress and more.

We're not in Paris anymore!

Lily Collins experienced an unforgettable Labor Day weekend when she married Charlie McDowell during an intimate wedding ceremony in Colorado.

In an Instagram posted on Tuesday, Sept. 7, the Emily in Paris star confirmed the news when sharing a glimpse into the special day.

"I've never wanted to be someone's someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife," Lily wrote on social media. "On September 4th, 2021 we officially became each other's forever. I love you beyond @charliemcdowell…⁣"

In the image, Lily wore a stunning Ralph Lauren wedding gown. As for her glam, celebrity makeup artist Fiona Stiles, hairstylist Gregory Russell and manicurist Thuy Nguyen deserve credit for an unforgettable look.

"Never been happier," Lily added when sharing more photos from her wedding at Dunton Hot Springs. "What started as a fairytale, is now my forever reality. I'll never be able to properly describe how otherworldly this past weekend was, but magical is a pretty good place to start…"

Back in September 2020, Lily shared with her followers that she was engaged to Charlie, who is both a writer and director. His parents are Mary Steenburgen and Malcolm McDowell

"Charlie, my son, and Lily, my daughter-in-law!!! Thank you for letting us all bask in the sheer beauty of your love for each other," Mary wrote on Instagram. "My heart is overflowing and it almost feels like the last few days were some sort of beautiful dream. But it is all real, and I feel like the luckiest mother in the world."

While they made their relationship Instagram official in August 2019, Lily and Charlie have tried to keep their romance on the private side. At the same time, there was no hiding their excitement after officially becoming husband and wife.

As Charlie wrote on Instagram, "I married the most generous, thoughtful, and beautiful person I've ever known. I love you @lilyjcollins."

Soon after sharing their wedding news with the world, many familiar faces including Sarah Hyland and Tan France expressed their well wishes online.

"I'm so happy for you two! Many happy wishes for a wonderful marriage!" Reese Witherspoon wrote in the comments section. Matt Bomer added, "Congratulations!!! So happy for you both!"

