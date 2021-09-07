Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

NeNe Leakes' RHOA Co-Stars Reunite to Honor Gregg Leakes at Memorial

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Gregg Leakes is being remembered by loved ones after he lost his battle with colon cancer at the age of 66.

NeNe Leakes is celebrating the life and legacy of her late husband, Gregg Leakes

Close to a week after the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum lost his battle with colon cancer on Sept. 1, NeNe and their family's loved ones gathered together for a private memorial service held at NeNe's Linnethia Lounge in Atlanta.

Ahead of the Sept. 6 service, NeNe promised Gregg's last wishes would be honored. "Today we celebrate you Gregg with love, just the way you wanted it," the Bravolebrity captioned an Instagram photo of the pair kissing. 

The celebration of life included performances from Tamar Braxton and Keke Wyatt, as well as gospel singers Le'Andria JohnsonKim Burrell and Yolanda Adams

NeNe's RHOA castmates, Kenya MoorePhaedra ParksMarlo HamptonPorsha Williams and Eva Marcille, were also present. 

Phaedra shared a photo from the memorial to Instagram, which she captioned, "Whenever you call me-I'll be there, whenever you need me-I'll be there, I will always be around @neneleakes #RIH @greggleakes #GreggLeakes." 

News of Gregg's passing was first shared by a spokesperson, who told E! News, "Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife NeNe Leakes."

Instagram

"We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very, very difficult time," the statement continued. 

In the aftermath of Gregg's untimely death, NeNe received an outpouring of support from her former RHOA castmates and across the Bravo universe. 

Instagram

Andy Cohen said he was "heartbroken" by the conclusion to Gregg's health battle, writing on Twitter that he "jokingly called him 'Pastor Leakes' but in truth he was a strong voice of reason & commanded great respect among the entire #RHOA team." 

NeNe and Gregg were married between 1997 and 2011, and then remarried in 2013. They share two sons. 

