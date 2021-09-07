Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Shang-Chi's Simu Liu Reveals the Surprisingly Sexy Training He Did for the Marvel Film

Sep 07, 2021
Watch: "Shang-Chi" Star Simu Liu Did WHAT Training for Marvel Movie?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe may be landing a Magic Mike superhero.

During a hilarious sneak peek at E!'s Celebrity Game Face, airing tomorrow, Sept. 8, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu revealed the surprising thing he had to master to bring the famed comic book character to life. 

"As some of you may or may not know, I was recently in a little Marvel movie," Liu explains in the clip. "So to prepare for that role, to be a Marvel superhero, I had to train in the fine art of something."

And no, it's not hiding!

Liu quips that Celebrity Game Face host Kevin Hart is certainly well-versed in running away from any action onscreen. "I think Kevin is the top of the game in running away from the action. No one runs away like Kevin Hart runs away," Liu joked. 

So, for Liu, did he have to learn stunt driving, parkour or stripping?

Competitors Wanda Sykes and Thomas Rhett each guess, with Rhett opting for stripping and Sykes choosing parkour. 

Finally, Liu spills on what he had to do behind-the-scenes.

"The answer is, there was parkour in our movie but I actually already knew parkour from my spare time," he concluded. "That's why, stripping!" 

Watch the adorable clip above to fantasize about Liu's moves!

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is now playing in theaters. 

