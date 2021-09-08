Sephora's Oh Snap! Sale: Get 50% Off Mario Badescu's Iconic Drying Lotion & Nudestix Magnetic Eye Color

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's a great time to be a makeup and skincare enthusiast. The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale is underway. If you're looking for more great deals on some of these same products, Ulta items are now available at Target. And there's more good news: Sephora is offering discounts on some of the same products. It's a win-win situation for us all. However, there's just one problem. These discounts are only here for one day.
You need to hurry up! Today is the only day Sephora shoppers can get 50% off Mario Badescu's legendary Drying Lotion and NUDESTIX, easy-to-apply, long-lasting Magnetic Eye Color. And, for the first time ever, you can also shop some of these same Sephora deals at Kohl's.
Mario Badescu Drying Lotion
We all need the Mario Badescu Drying Lotion on hand for an on-the-spot solution in case a blemish surfaces. This is an iconic product for a reason: it really works. It heals up surface blemishes by drawing out impurities. You can put this on overnight (or during the day if you're working from home and don't have to be on camera).
One customer reviewed, "Miracle product! This is a must have product for me." Another wrote, "Talk about a hard hitter. This treatment totally changes all of my whiteheads overnight, then it disappearing days later. Definitely have it as your last step if you've got bad acne."
Sephora has this one on sale for the traditional glass bottle and for the plastic bottle (with the same formula).
NUDESTIX Magnetic Eye Color
The NUDESTIX Magnetic Luminous Eye Color pencil works as an eyeshadow, eyeliner, eyelid primer and even a cream highlighter stick, all in one easy-to-use makeup crayon. There is a wide range of gorgeous shades that can be layered for intensity, providing the perfect satin finish whether you're looking for a neutral daytime glow or a vibrant evening look. The formula is long-wearing, lasting for up to 11 hours. It's quick-drying, waterproof, tear-proof, and smudge-proof.
