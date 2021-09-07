Grey's Anatomy Reveals Another Alum Is Returning to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital

Just when we thought Grey's Anatomy couldn't top last season's list of cameos, the medical drama went and surprised us.
On Tuesday, Sept. 7, ABC confirmed that Grey's alum Abigail Spencer will be reprising her role of Dr. Megan Hunt for season 18. According to Deadline, Dr. Hunt will make an appearance in the first episode of the new season, which premieres Sept. 30.
For those who need a refresher, Dr. Megan Hunt is the little sister of Dr. Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd). Like Owen, Megan is a trauma surgeon, who dramatically went missing for 10 years while serving overseas. In season 14, she was rescued and eventually reunited with her brother and fiancé Nathan Riggs (Martin Henderson), who briefly had a relationship with Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo).
Megan, Nathan and her adopted child Farouk later relocated to California for a fresh start. Yet, that wasn't the last we saw of Dr. Hunt, as she went on to appear in season 15 too.
Spencer's return to Grey's comes less than a week after Kate Walsh announced her return to the medical procedural as Dr. Addison Forbes Montgomery. In a video on Instagram, Walsh said "it feels so good to be home again," and gave a shout out to series creator Shonda Rhimes, leading lady Pompeo and the rest of the cast.
Pompeo reacted to the news by quipping online, "Let's give them what they want... quality tv drama."
Walsh exited the series back in 2007 in order to star in a Grey's spinoff, Private Practice. Thankfully, Walsh made a few appearances on Grey's over the years, but was last seen in a season eight episode, titled "If/Then."
Fans also have the return of Kate Burton's Ellis Grey to look forward to. So, it's safe to say that the new season will be just as memorable as the last.
For a status update on the other departed doctors of Grey's, scroll through the images below!