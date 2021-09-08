Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty: Get 50% Off Mario Badescu, Lancôme, Kiehl's & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Beauty enthusiasts and bargain hunters, rejoice! There are some great deals at Ulta. Their 21 Days of Beauty Sale is happening through September 18, with different markdowns on their best-selling makeup, skincare, haircare, and more items every single day. This year, for the first time ever, you can also get some of these savings at Target.
Today is the only day to save 50% on select products from Mario Badescu, Lancôme, Nudestix, Kiehl's, and Buxom Cosmetics. Keep scrolling to shop today's deals at Ulta and to find out why these are must-buy products (especially at these prices). And if you're looking for even more great beauty deals, the Oh Snap Sale is happening at Sephora and Kohl's.
Mario Badescu Drying Lotion
We all need the Mario Badescu Drying Lotion on hand for an on-the-spot solution in case a blemish surfaces. This is an iconic product for a reason: it really works. It heals up surface blemishes by drawing out impurities. You can put this on overnight (or during the day if you're working from home and don't have to be on camera).
One customer raved, "I'm 41 and still get hormonal acne. I get it all! The painful ones that never surface, the little white ones that snap when you run your nail over them, and the blind ones that just give u a bump. I dotted this all over my trouble spots last night and woke up amazed. All gone and can't see where they even were!!! So far very happy! I will say make sure you use a moisturizer daily." Another recalled, "I spoke with my neighbor and she told me this product Mario Badescu Drying Lotion was short of miraculous. So I bought it and it was AMAZING!!! I applied it per instructions and the next day 'Voila' my pimple was gone. I recommend it highly!!!
Ulta has this one on sale for the traditional glass bottle and for the plastic bottle (with the same formula).
Kiehl's Since 1851 Midnight Recovery Sleep Set with Eye Mask
The Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Sleep Set with Eye Mask is a set of travel-size nighttime essentials including their best-selling replenishing facial oil, makeup-removing oil cleanser, and super-soft eye mask. It's also a great introduction to trying out these products in addition to eye mask. It has a $37 value, but you can get it for $15 today only!
Lancôme Advanced Génifique Anti-Aging Face Serum
Lancôme Advanced Génifique Anti-Aging Face Serum is a radiance-boosting face serum that visibly smooths, hydrates, evens out skin texture, and reduces fine lines & wrinkles. Use this morning and night to strengthen the skin moisture barrier to defend against external aggressors including pollution, UV, cold and dry weather. You will see a major difference in just a week of use.
One faithful user insisted that it was "worth every penny," writing, "I am NOT a person who goes on and on about a product. I have tried about every product to reduce wrinkles and never thought any one worked any better than another nor did I really notice any difference in my skin condition. I am 58 and have always taken excellent care of my skin however, as we age no matter what we do, wrinkles will appear.... I reallly looked and BINGO in 5 days my face looked WONDERFUL."
NUDESTIX Magnetic Luminous Eye Color
The NUDESTIX Magnetic Luminous Eye Color pencil works as an eyeshadow, eyeliner, eyelid primer and even a cream highlighter stick, all in one easy-to-use makeup crayon. There is a wide range of gorgeous shades that can be layered for intensity, providing the perfect satin finish whether you're looking for a neutral daytime glow or a vibrant evening look. The formula is long-wearing, lasting for up to 11 hours. It's quick-drying, waterproof, tear-proof, and smudge-proof.
Buxom Cosmetics Wanderlust Primer Infused Blush
Primer is such an important aspect of long-lasting makeup application, but it can be easy to forget sometimes. And, that's why the Buxom Wanderlust Primer Infused Blush is such a great product. It's a silky, primer-infused powder blush that locks in luminous, true color for 12-hour wear. it has a colorless base, which allows the formula to seamlessly blend and flatter different skin tones. The long-wearing blush is formulated without mineral oil, parabens, patroleum, and sulfates.
NUDESTIX Magnetic Matte Eye Color
The NUDESTIX Magnetic Matte Eye Color is a 3-in-1 long-wearing, waterproof, eyeshadow pencil that is so easy to use. It gives intense color, precise lining, and primes lids for all-day wear. This formula lasts for 11 hours, it's quick-drying, and smudge-proof.
If you're looking for more great beauty finds, check out the most-shopped celeb-recommended products from August 2021. The roundup includes makeup and skincare picks from Candace Cameron Bure, Kyle Richards, Katie Thurston, and more.