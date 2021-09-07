Kaley Cuoco Takes Off for The Flight Attendant After Surprise Divorce From Karl Cook

Watch : Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook Split After 3 Years of Marriage

Kaley Cuoco just wants to get back to business.

Just days after filing for divorce from Karl Cook after three years of marriage, the actress said goodbye to Labor Day weekend and hello to a brand-new season of The Flight Attendant.

In an Instagram posted on Tuesday, Sept. 7, Kaley teased fans about what to expect in HBO Max's popular series when she brought back a fan-favorite hairstyle. Any guesses?

"Cassie and Cassie's hair are back," she wrote to her 6.9 million followers. "@flightattendantonmax season 2. Prepare for yet another turbulent decent.."

Soon after the post, many of Kaley's close friends shared their excitement and support as a new chapter begins. "So excited for season 2 babe," Amy Davidson wrote in the comments section. Chrissy Metz added, "We are readyyyy!" And perhaps longtime stylist Brad Goreski summed it up best when he wrote, "We lovee Cassie" with two purple heart emoji's.