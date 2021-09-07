Naked and Afraid of Love's Brittany Whitmire Spills All on Dating Totally Nude

Watch : "Naked and Afraid of Love" Star Talks Finding Love While Naked

Baring all in the name of love.

New Discovery+ reality series Naked and Afraid of Love has been dubbed Bachelor in Paradise meets Survivor, but cast member Brittany Whitmire spilled all on the naked part of it all. Eight men, eight women and 21 days on a deserted island?

"I had a lot of questions regarding the survival aspect of it," Brittany exclusively (and rightfully!) admitted during E! News' Daily Pop on Sept. 7. "I do not deem myself a survivalist. Like, I enjoy the outdoors, I go hiking, I go camping, I do that stuff, but I have my water, I have my supplies. So I was like, 'Either you guys are teaching me some things or I'm going to die out there.'"

As for baring it all on TV?

"I think my biggest hesitation was just regarding how would other people view me and would this impact my career?" Brittany revealed. "I am a HR professional so I was a little worried. I do struggle with some body image issues from time to time so I wondered how that would impact that part of me."