TV Scoop Awards 2021: The Full List of Winners

Find out which of your TV favorites won big at the 2021 TV Scoop Awards! Don't forget to tweet your reactions to @eonlineTV.

People sure do love television.

We saw this first hand as you, our E! News readers, rallied around your favorite performers, comedies, dramas, scenes and more to vote in the 2021 TV Scoop Awards. And while some series dominated the categories they were in—cough Wynonna Earp, Schitt's Creek and Bridgerton cough—others fought tooth and nail to come out on top.

We're, of course, referring to those loyal Prodigal Son fans who nonstop voted so that the canceled-too-early series could win not one, but two prizes this year. Hey, we see you all!

So, in addition to congratulating the big winners and their runner-ups, we want to give kudos to all of you for voting this year. Thankfully, you don't have to wait long to see all your hard work come to fruition, as we now have the full list of winners for this year's TV Scoop Awards.

Scroll down to the images below to find out the Saddest Goodbye, Best Comedy Performance and more!

photos
2021 TV Premiere Dates

Now, the moment you've been waiting for, the full list of winners...

SYFY
Best Fandom

With over 70 percent of the votes, the 2021 TV Scoop Award for Best Fandom goes to...the Earpers!

Runner up: Schitt's Creek

Netflix
Best New 2020-2021 Show

People certainly burn for Bridgerton! So, it's no surprise that the Netflix period drama has been named Best New 2020–2021 show at the TV Scoop Awards.

Runner up: The Wilds

SYFY
Best Drama

Another top prize for Wynonna Earp! The SyFy series nabbed the Best Drama award.

Runner up: Bridgerton

Pop TV
Best Comedy

We have simply the best news, Schitt's Creek won Best Comedy at the 2021 TV Scoop Awards!

Runner up: Ted Lasso

Syfy
Best Drama Performance

For her final season as the titular character in Wynonna Earp, Melanie Scrofano has been awarded the Best Drama Performance title.

Runner up: Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page

Pop TV
Best Comedy Performance

Pop open one of Herb Ertlinger finest fruit wines, because Schitt's Creek star Catherine O'Hara has won Best Comedy Performance at the 2021 TV Scoop Awards.

Runner up: Schitt's Creek star and co-creator Dan Levy

SYFY
Best Ensemble

Congratulations to the cast of Wynonna Earp for their win at the TV Scoop Awards!

Runner up: The cast of Schitt's Creek

Fox
Best Episode

The season two finale of Prodigal Son was one killer episode! Thankfully, it's since nabbed the Best Episode title for the TV Scoop Awards.

Runner up: Wynonna Earp's series finale (season four, episode 12)

Raymond Liu/ABC/Kobal/Shutterstock
Saddest Goodbye

It seems we're not the only ones reeling over Dr. Andrew DeLuca's death on Grey's Anatomy. This gutting moment has won the Saddest Goodbye at the TV Scoop Awards.

Runner up: The Rose family's goodbye at the motel on Schitt's Creek

SYFY
Best Plot Twist

Waverly transforming into a dark angel is officially the Best Plot Twist television had to offer in the 2020–2021 TV season!

Runner up: WandaVision's "Agatha All Along" reveal

Disney+
Best Season Finale

Winning by one vote, Loki has officially nabbed the Best Season Finale category.

Runner up: The season one finale for Bridgerton

Fox
Best Series Finale

There is a silver lining to Prodigal Son getting axed in its prime: the drama has won Best Series Finale at the TV Scoop Awards!

Runner up: Wynonna Earp

Netflix
Best Reality Show

Ring that bell, because Selling Sunset has won Best Reality Show at the TV Scoop Awards!

Runner up: Keeping Up With the Kardashians

MTV
Best Reality Star

Siesta Key's Juliette Porter has a reason to celebrate, as she's been named Best Reality Star at the TV Scoop Awards!

Runner up: Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause

Getty Images; Broadway World/Shutterstock
Most Anticipated 2021–2022 New Show

E! News readers have spoken, and they are most looking forward to HBO Max's Pretty Little Liars reboot.

Runner up: One of Us Is Lying

CW Network/Kobal/Shutterstock
Best Rewatch

After a year of TV binges, only one rewatch could come out on top! And the winner is...The Vampire Diaries

Runner up: Grey's Anatomy

