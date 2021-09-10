Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

From Bennifer to Kravis, These Are the Celeb Couples We Hope Have RSVP'd to the Met Gala

The 2021 Met Gala is coming up and we're hoping to see pairs like Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian turn the event into the most glamorous date night.

By Tierney Bricker Sep 10, 2021 12:00 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetMet GalaCouplesCelebritiesFeaturesEntertainment
Watch: Met Gala Celebrity Couples That Are Total Glam Goals

The Met Gala is back and we're ready for some high fashion PDA, baby.

After being canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the fashion spectacular is returning on Monday, Sept. 13 with a "more intimate" gathering, according to The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. And what's more intimate than a celebrity couple deciding to take their love to the most iconic steps in the world? 

From Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz to Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde, we're hoping to see several a number of pairs make their red carpet debut at the 2021 Met Gala, while we're crossing our fingers (and toes) that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker decided to make a stop in NYC on their global love tour. And can you believe Bennifer have never attended the ultra-glam affair together?! A crime against celebrity culture, for sure.

photos
Met Gala: Best Dressed Stars

Here are the 10 celeb couples we are hoping to see make this year's Met Gala the ultimate date night.

Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

The iconic steps are just waiting for Kravis to lay down some of their signature PDA. 

BACKGRID
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde

Just let us adore you guys on the red carpet together finally.

ABC via Getty Images
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

The coordinated-but-not-cliché couple would inspire countless generations to come of emo teens attending prom. 

Instagram
Justin and Hailey Bieber

We simply cannot belieb that Mr. and Mrs. Bieber have yet to attend the Met Gala together.

Gabriel Maseda/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Tom Holland and Zendaya

PSA: Prepare for the Internet to completely shut down on Monday, Sept. 13, should the Spider-Man: No Way Home pair walk the carpet together.

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

These two never attended the Met Gala together during their first go-around, so we're hopeful Bennifer 2.0 will bring their rekindled love to the glam event. 

BACKGRID
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum

The real question is: Would Tatum ride one of his bikes on the carpet? 

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

We already have chills just thinking of the fashionable pair joining forced at the Met Gala, where Riri has delivered some of her most iconic red carpet moments.

Dave Benett/Getty Images
Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith

Would the Queen & Slim star rocking her Dawson's Creek T-shirt technically qualify for the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" theme? 

Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline

Listen, these two deserve a chance to clean up after spending the majority of Outer Banks' second season running around in the same dirty clothes, OK!

Trending Stories

1

Ellen DeGeneres Kicks Off Her Final Season With a Crying Jen Aniston

2

Sarah Jessica Parker Shares Photos of All 3 Kids Returning to School

3

See Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Debut Her Baby Bump During NYC Outing

4

BiP's Tammy Ly Feels "Defeated" By Fans Who Won't Accept Her

5

Steve Buscemi Recalls PTSD After Volunteering at Ground Zero on 9/11

Latest News

Steve Buscemi Recalls PTSD After Volunteering at Ground Zero on 9/11

8 Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2022 Trends You Can Shop Right Now

Relive the Fashion Week Moments That Broke the Internet

Under $50 Deals at Nordstrom: Barefoot Dreams, Free People, Ugg & More

The 20 Most Influential Style Moments That Shaped American Fashion

Sephora's Oh Snap! Sale: Get 50% Off Lancôme Rénergie Products

Ulta 21 Days Of Beauty: Get 50% Off It Cosmetics, Elemis & More