Relive Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin's Bumpy Relationship Before Their Breakup

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin’s romance wasn’t always a smooth ride. Take a look back on their public relationship that made headlines for both good and bad reasons.

Lord Disick isn't the king of summer relationships after all.

Multiple sources confirm to E! News that Scott Disick, 38, and Amelia Hamlin, 20, have broken up after nearly 11 months together.

"Amelia broke up with Scott over the weekend," an insider shared on Sept. 7. "They have been arguing a lot recently and Scott's alleged DMs to Younes [Bendjima] really set Amelia over the edge. She was very embarrassed over that whole situation and Scott wasn't very remorseful."

While both parties have yet to publicly comment on the split, Amelia showed signs of moving on when she posted a cryptic quote on Instagram Stories that read, "Never settle for less. Not with your job, your friends and especially not with your heart."

Scott and Amelia's romance quickly made headlines thanks to their lavish gifts, fabulous vacations and PDA photos. And although Amelia once described the Talentless founder as her "dream man," her mom Lisa Rinna voiced her concern over the relationship.

During a recent episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa admitted her husband Harry Hamlin approves of his daughter Delilah Bella Hamlin's relationship. As for Amelia's, it's a different story.

"Harry's made it quite clear that he would not object if Delilah and Eyal [Booker] got married, which is pretty shocking, but that says a lot," Lisa told the camera. "I can't say the same for Amelia at this point now."  

"Like, why can't it be Harry Styles?" Lisa exasperatedly asked the camera. "Why the f--k is it Scott Disick?"

To be fair, Scott and Amelia shared many happy times together. See some of their fondest memories below.

Instagram
New Couple Alert?

Scott and Amelia fuel romance rumors after the model posted this selfie over Thanksgiving 2020 with the caption, "Thankful 4 These PPL."

BACKGRID
New Year, New Boo

The hot new couple arrives home from a New Year's trip to Mexico in January 2021.

Instagram
IG Official

The lovebirds make their relationship Instagram official in February 2021.

Instagram / Scott Disick
Dinner Date

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared two pics of him and his lady at dinner in Miami.

BACKGRID
Miami Heat

Scott and Amelia enjoy a romantic getaway in Miami over Valentine's Day weekend.

MEGA
Sweet PDA

The bikini clad beauty shows her man some affection as they relax on the beach.

Instagram
Getting Handsy

The lovebirds can't keep their hands off each other at dinner.

Instagram
Made for Each Other

Amelia declares Scott is "her dream man" during adorable date night in Miami.

VAEM/MIAMIPIXX / BACKGRID
Boating Babes

Scott and Amelia enjoy a boat tour around Miami in March 2021.

Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com
Hot Rods

Scott and Amelia visit a Porshe dealership in Miami.

Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com
Photo Opp

The duo pose for pics while grabbing dinner at Papi Steak in Miami.

BENS / BACKGRID
Mali-Boo

The duo enjoy some retail therapy shopping around the Malibu Country Mart. in May 2021.

Instagram
All Tangled Up

Scott posted an adorable pic of his feet on top of Amelia's tanned toes in May 2021. "Pick a foot, any foot," Scott playfully captioned.

Instagram
Birthday Kiss

Amelia shared a sweet behind-the-scenes photo of celebrating Scott's 38th bday. "Birthday cutie," she captioned.

Instagram
Yacht-y Lovers

"Happy birthday my love. You light up my life, and make my world better," Amelia captioned on Instagram for Scott's 38th birthday in May 2021. "I can't imagine what I would do without you. Thank you for being you. The most caring, loving, special person on this planet. I'm so lucky. I'm so blessed to have met you. I love you." Aw!

Instagram
GTL

In this case, the "L" stands for love between these two cuties! Amelia shared a sunbathing snapshot in honor of Scott's 38th birthday in May 2021.

Instagram
Sweet Embrace

Scott rests his thumb over Amelia's fingers while embracing in May 2021. 

Instagram
Peace Out

Amelia flashed a peace sign in a selfie with boyfriend Scott in May 2021. 

Instagram
Hand in Hand

Amelia shared her holding hands with Scott between the sheets in May 2021.

Instagram
Cuddle Time

A sleepy Scott rests his head in Amelia's lap as she snapped a selfie in May 2021. 

Instagram
Main Squeeze

Amelia and Scott reach out for one another in an adorable pic from May 2021.

Instagram
Lean On Me

The lovebirds walk arm-in-arm as Amelia leans on boyfriend Scott. The model shared the sweet photo for Scott's 38th birthday in May 2021.

Instagram
NSFW

Scott shared this naughty image of a nearly naked Amelia wearing only lingerie in June 2021. "A little higher, almost there," he captioned the booty-baring photo.

Instagram
Birthday Girl

The Flip It Like Disick star showers Amelia with love for her 20th birthday, as he gifts her a lavish diamond-adorned necklace. The model even tears up after receiving the dazzling jewelry piece.

Instagram / Scott Disick
Cuddle Up

Amelia held on to Scott while they sped off on a boat together. The couple looked chic in twinning neutral lounge sets, cuddled up under an orange Hermès blanket, in July 2021.

Instagram / Amelia Hamlin
Playing Footsie

Amelia and Scott showed off their matching tan legs in a cute Instagram Stories pic from July 2021.

