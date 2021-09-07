Eric Stonestreet's Celebrates Fiancée's Birthday With a Message You Have to See to Believe

Eric Stonestreet is celebrating a little bit more than just his fiancée on her birthday.
The Modern Family alum—who recently announced he popped the question to nurse Lindsay Schweitzer—took to Instagram on Sept. 7 to wish his other half a happy birthday the only way the hilarious actor can, which included giving quite the unique shout-out.
"Happy birthday to my fiancé [sic]," he wrote alongside a series of photos of Lindsay, adding, "She has as beautiful innards as she does outards. And she's the perfect person to deal with me, so I'm thankful everyday, but especially on this day of her being birthed through her mom's birthing canal." And for emphasis, Eric also concluded his dedication with the carefully crafted hashtag, "#lindsaysmomsbirthingcanal."
But the caption itself wasn't the only hilarious moment, as the very last photo in his post included a stunning solo shot of the actor himself striking a pose within a tree.
Plenty of celebs chimed in with their celebratory wishes in the comment section of the social media post including Octavia Spencer and singer Michael Bublé.
Eric's latest humorous shout out to his other half comes not long after the star announced he and Lindsay got engaged after five years of dating. And in the actor's true fashion, once critics claimed he was "too old" to be engaged, he retorted with another Instagram post "fixing" the matter in late August.
"Apparently a lot of people think I look too old, as a 49-year-old man, to be engaged to my almost 42-year-old fiancée," he captioned the Instagram pics, which were edited to add wrinkles to his other half. "Look, she can't help that she looks so great at 42 and I can't help that I apparently look like her grandad. So, I fixed it for everyone."