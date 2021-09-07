The Carrie Diaries' AnnaSophia Robb Is Engaged

Watch : Best of Glambot: Celebrity Couples Slay the Red Carpet

AnnaSophia Robb is embarking on possibly her happiest chapter yet.



The Carrie Diaries star took to Instagram on Sept. 7 to announce her engagement to now-fiancé, Trevor Paul. "I want to be with you everywhere!" she captioned a series of happy photos, including one up-close selfie of the happy couple grinning from ear to ear. "And now I get to. We got engaged!!! YAHHHHOOOOOO! He's my best friend, the greatest man I know & a real bad b--tch. I feel pure joy beginning the rest of our lives together."



Additionally, the actress also shared a sweet snapshot of the two in an embrace by the water on her Instagram Stories, captioning the post, "Best friend for LIFE!" alongside a couple of red heart emojis.



Immediately after the Dr. Death star, 27, shared her happy news, plenty of celebs commented with their excitement for the pair. Queer Eye star Tan France sent warm wishes, writing, "HUGE congrats, love!! So happy for you."