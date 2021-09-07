Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

The Carrie Diaries' AnnaSophia Robb Is Engaged

Congratulations are in order for actress AnnaSophia Robb! The Dr. Death star announced on Sept. 7 that she and her other half, Trevor Paul, are engaged.

AnnaSophia Robb is embarking on possibly her happiest chapter yet.
 
The Carrie Diaries star took to Instagram on Sept. 7 to announce her engagement to now-fiancé, Trevor Paul. "I want to be with you everywhere!" she captioned a series of happy photos, including one up-close selfie of the happy couple grinning from ear to ear. "And now I get to. We got engaged!!! YAHHHHOOOOOO! He's my best friend, the greatest man I know & a real bad b--tch. I feel pure joy beginning the rest of our lives together."
 
Additionally, the actress also shared a sweet snapshot of the two in an embrace by the water on her Instagram Stories, captioning the post, "Best friend for LIFE!" alongside a couple of red heart emojis.
 
Immediately after the Dr. Death star, 27, shared her happy news, plenty of celebs commented with their excitement for the pair. Queer Eye star Tan France sent warm wishes, writing, "HUGE congrats, love!! So happy for you."

Amy B. Harris, who served as co-producer for Sex and the City and executive producer for The Carrie Diaries added, "So happy for you two!! Love the joy that is all over that beautiful face of yours!!"

And as for the lucky man himself, Trevor commented on the heartwarming post with a simple orange emoji (of which she returned the favor).
 
Although she's made appearances in countless movies and shows over the years, the star has been notoriously private about her dating life. As she told the New York Post in 2015, she usually prefers to date outside of the Hollywood scene, which means we can most likely also expect a low-key affair as far as wedding details go, too.

"Sure, I have a lot of friends in Hollywood, and they are great, but it's not for me right now," she explained at the time. "My life is really low-key."
 
Even though details around their relationship are not relatively well-known, reports state that photos of the actress on her partner's social media stretch back to as early as 2019.

