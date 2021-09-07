Kendall Jenner Cozies Up to Boyfriend Devin Booker in Sweet Italy Photo

Watch : Kendall Jenner Gets Cheeky With Tropical NSFW Bikini Photo

All about amore!

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker kept it cozy, casual and oh so very chic during their Italian vacay. In new pics shared on Sept. 7, the couple of one year are seen strolling down cobblestone streets along the Amalfi Coast and even nuzzling against each other as Kendall leans into Devin's arms.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and Olympic athlete have traveled across the U.S. this summer as part of Kendall's 818 Tequila tour, and now have taken their relationship international. The supermodel and NBA player were joined by bestie Fai Khadra as they took a yacht throughout the Amalfi Coast, with stops in Capri and other luxe destinations along the Mediterranean.

Kendall's sister Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Travis Barker also jetted through Italy to attend the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show. Like Devin and Kendall, Kourtney and Travis couldn't keep their hands off each other on vacay.