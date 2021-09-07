Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughter Brielle Details Recovery After Double Jaw Surgery

Feel better, Brielle Biermann!
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's 24-year-old daughter is recovering from the double jaw surgery she underwent two weeks ago. Brielle detailed her journey in a post shared to Instagram on Sept. 6.
"Sooooo… I had double jaw surgery on August 23 to correct my tmj & 9 mm overjet overbite," she wrote alongside a series of photos taken during and after the procedure. "This was NOT for aesthetics but for quality of life. I sucked my thumb til I was 9 ishhh which made the roof of my mouth suuuuuper narrow and my excessive overbite cause my teeth to have no contact whatsoever. Have you ever thought about what it's like to not be able to bite into pizza? Or omg trying to bite into an onion on a burger? Impossible for me. I had to use my tongue to help me chew and almost choked every time I ate. That lisp some of y'all complained about? Thank the overbite for that as well."
According to Kim, the surgery took more than six hours. While Brielle was "so scared" and "completely dreading" it, she credited her "positive mindset, strong family & friends support system," Total Body Therapy Of Georgia's IV's and her doctors with helping her get through these last two weeks.
"I already feel more aligned and can breathe way better," the Don't Be Tardy star continued, "especially at night when I would snore and have to breathe thru my mouth."
Brielle also shared she got braces in November and was told if she hadn't gotten them and this surgery she would "crack my back 4 teeth and never be able to eat again by the time I was 27 so I really had no option." Now, she's "so thankful I did it already."
The Bravolebrity noted she'd been eating through a syringe and is now able to consume soups and smoothies with cups and baby spoons. Although, she said "it's still difficult" and asked her followers for "any recipes for food that tastes good blended."
"I keep telling [chef] Tracey [Bloom] please don't let me get hungry enough to where you blend a burger.." she concluded. "That sounds so gross lol but I did blend Mac n cheese and ravioli already and let me tell you.. deeeeeliciousssss. But never again. I think it was all the pain meds lol. Anyways, that's what's been happening in my life the past 2 weeks. 4 more til i can eat pasta and soft foods and 3 months til pizza!!! Counting down the days literally."
After Brielle shared her post, her mom left some words of support in the comments section.
"You are the toughest cookie I know!" The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum wrote. "So proud of you!!! It's only up from here!!!!"
