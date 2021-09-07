How Kristin Cavallari Really Feels About Jay Cutler and Jana Kramer's Date Night

Jay Cutler has a new lady in his life—and she's a familiar one.

The retired football pro has gone on "at least one date" with newly divorced Jana Kramer, a source confirmed to E! News. According to the insider, the athlete told his ex Kristin Cavallari about their outing beforehand.

So how did the Uncommon James founder take it? Well, she's cut Kramer out of her life—at least on social media. "She does not care and is not bothered, but she has blocked Jana over it," the source said. "She doesn't have room for this in her life."

The women, who were both cast in the 2009 comedy Spring Breakdown, appeared friendly over the years as they both live in Nashville. Meanwhile, it's been more than a year since Cavallari and Cutler announced their split in April 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage and three children together.

As for Kramer, she and Mike Caussin finalized their divorce in July after the One Tree Hill alum announced their breakup three months earlier. The two share daughter Jolie Rae, 5, and son Jace Joseph, 2.