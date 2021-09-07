An Ode to Christian Siriano's One-of-a-Kind Runway Looks Ahead of New York Fashion Week

Watch : Christian Siriano Welcomes Coco Rocha Back to NYFW

If there's one word to describe Christian Siriano, it would have to be his signature phrase: fierce.

After studying in London under Vivienne Westwood and Alexander McQueen, the designer won season four of Project Runway and launched his collection in 2008. Since then, he's continued to take the fashion industry by storm, creating everything from sportswear and accessories to coats and evening gowns.

Over the years, his pieces have been worn by a number of stars, including Angelina Jolie, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Oprah Winfrey and Jennifer Lopez. He's also shared his designs each season at New York Fashion Week, using his platform to champion inclusivity by challenging the industry's status quo.

"All people are beautiful," he wrote in a piece for Teen Vogue in 2017. "There is no correct size, shape, color or age. As a creator of fashion, I celebrate the body that wears my work."

Now, 13 years after making his NYFW debut, Siriano is getting ready to showcase his latest creations. He will unveil his spring/summer 2022 collection on September 7.