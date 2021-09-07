Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's NSFW Instagram Exchange May Make You Blush

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Instagram exchange has their followers buzzing. Scroll on to read the post that has fans talking.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly continue to turn up the heat on social media.

On Sept. 6, the 35-year-old actress took to Instagram and posted about her recent Airbnb stay with the 31-year-old artist. Sharing snapshots of herself posing in front of a dining room table in a Danielle Guizo outfit, Megan wrote, "When I tell you that the table at this air bnb saw some things." In the comments section, MGK then added, "I'm really glad that's not our table anymore."

The couple's interaction soon had their followers buzzing. "Don't let the Airbnb host see this!!" one fan wrote. "LOL." Added another, "Y'all are breaking the internet with this one!" 

And while some social media users dropped heart and fire emojis, others felt like the post was a bit TMI. "Some things just don't need to be said," one wrote. Commented another, "You know some things can be private."

However, Megan and Machine Gun Kelly aren't afraid to pack on the PDA.

 Whether they're keeping it steamy on the red carpet or gushing over each other in interviews, the couple, who started dating last year, let their love be known.

"Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire," Fox told Nylon with a laugh in November. "The intensity of merging with him is just overwhelming, and the threat it poses is so powerful but so beautiful that you have no choice to surrender with reverence and with gratitude." 

