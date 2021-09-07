Amelia Hamlin Sends Cryptic Message Amid Scott Disick Turmoil: “Never Settle”

Watch : Is Amelia Hamlin's "Girlfriend" T-Shirt a Message for Scott Disick?

Is Amelia Hamlin throwing some shade at Scott Disick? It certainly appears that way.

On Sept. 6, shortly after E! News revealed the stars pressed pause on their romance, the 20-year-old model took to Instagram Stories to send a message about "deserving the best."



"Never settle for less," the black and white quote read. "Not with your job, your friends, and especially not with your heart. Continue to seek what you are looking for and do not shrink yourself for the sake of other people. You deserve the best." And if the message wasn't quite clear, Amelia captioned the post, "This is it."



The cryptic message—which wouldn't be the first time Amelia seemingly weighed in on the IG drama with Scott and his ex Kourtney Kardashian—was shared just hours after a source exclusively told E! News that the two, who began dating in October 2020, were "spending time apart" while they reevaluated their future.

"They needed a break from one another, that was clear," the insider said. "They are in different places and trying to figure out if it's time to move on and if they are really done."