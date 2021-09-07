Bachelor Nation's Kelley Flanagan Shares Health Update Amid Lyme Disease Battle

Watch : Kelley Flanagan Sets the Record Straight on "BiP" Speculation

Kelley Flanagan is keeping her head held high after being diagnosed with Lyme disease.

One week after opening up about her health, the attorney—who appeared on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor—returned to social media to thank her supporters. "I just want to pop in and thank every single one of you that has been messaging me," Kelley said in a Sept. 6 video posted to her Instagram Story. "I know this is a very controversial thing."

Right now, she's focused on learning as much information she can on the disease. "Whether it's documentaries, books, you name it, I'm looking up everything and trying to just keep my life super, super clean in terms of food, makeup, skincare, detergents, toothpaste and getting all of the toxins out of my life," she told fans, noting that the process takes "a lot" of hours. "I am feeling better and again I just want to thank every single one of you that has messaged me because this is a very, very strange road to go down and there's not that much research on it."

And while Kelley said that this journey "sucks," she's going to get through it.