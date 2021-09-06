Zendaya's Dazzling Look for Dune's Paris Screening Is a Must-See

Watch : Happy 25th Birthday Zendaya!: Live From E! Rewind

Zendaya just proved once again she's a true fashion icon.

The 25-year-old actress attended the Dune photocall at Le Grand Rex in Paris on Monday, Sept. 6 and, as always, she totally nailed her look. Zendaya wore a stunning outfit designed by Alaïa's creative director Pieter Mulier for the brand's Spring/Summer 2022 collection and accessorized her ensemble with a pair of Jimmy Choos.

"She's a grown woman," her stylist Law Roach wrote in an Instagram post showing Zendaya modeling the piece with Beyoncé's "Grown Woman" playing in the background.

Zendaya wasn't the only star from the movie to walk the red carpet. Her co-stars Timothée Chalamet and Rebecca Ferguson were also there as was the film's director Denis Villeneuve.

It's certainly been a busy time for the cast. Just a few days ago, they attended the Venice International Film Festival, where Zendaya dazzled in a beautiful Balmain gown and a gorgeous Bulgari necklace.