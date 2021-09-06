Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Zendaya's Dazzling Look for Dune's Paris Screening Is a Must-See

Zendaya wore a stunning outfit by Alaïa's creative director Pieter Mulier for the Dune screening in Paris.

By Elyse Dupre Sep 06, 2021 11:39 PMTags
FashionCelebritiesZendaya
Watch: Happy 25th Birthday Zendaya!: Live From E! Rewind

Zendaya just proved once again she's a true fashion icon.

The 25-year-old actress attended the Dune photocall at Le Grand Rex in Paris on Monday, Sept. 6 and, as always, she totally nailed her look. Zendaya wore a stunning outfit designed by Alaïa's creative director Pieter Mulier for the brand's Spring/Summer 2022 collection and accessorized her ensemble with a pair of Jimmy Choos.

"She's a grown woman," her stylist Law Roach wrote in an Instagram post showing Zendaya modeling the piece with Beyoncé's "Grown Woman" playing in the background.

Zendaya wasn't the only star from the movie to walk the red carpet. Her co-stars Timothée Chalamet and Rebecca Ferguson were also there as was the film's director Denis Villeneuve.

It's certainly been a busy time for the cast. Just a few days ago, they attended the Venice International Film Festival, where Zendaya dazzled in a beautiful Balmain gown and a gorgeous Bulgari necklace. 

photos
Zendaya's Best Fashion Week Looks Ever

To see her latest outfit, and more of her stunning looks from over the years, scroll on.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Gorgeous Gown

Zendaya wore a stunning outfit from Alaïa's Spring/Summer 2022 collection during a September 2021 photocall for Dune in Paris.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Dazzling Dress

Zendaya walked the red carpet in a gorgeous Balmain dress for the 2021 Venice International Film Festival. 

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
She's Lit (Literally!)

The actress wowed at the 2019 Met Gala in this Cinderella-inspired light-up gown.

Matt Baron for Shutterstock
Horsin' Around

Zendaya got whimsical in a black velvet dress with horse detailing around the bust.

Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock
Colorful Cutie

Zendaya showcased a colorful orange mini dress and matching head scarf for a TV appearance in NYC.

John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock
Baby Got Back

Zendaya rocked a backless red and black dress for her Spider-Man: Far From Home premiere in Hollywood.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Green With Envy

For the 2019 Emmy Awards, the fashionista flashed major leg in a gorgeous green gown with a nude illusion bodice and thigh-high slit.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
The People have Spoken!

The PCA nominated actress rocks a one-strapped black gown with silver rope detail at the 2019 E!'s Peoples Choice Awards. 

John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Fab in Fuchsia

The Euphoria actress wears a unique pink Tom Ford bustier with matching skirt during the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards. 

Anthony Harvey for Shutterstock
Nude Attitude

Zendaya is simply statuesque in this floor-length nude gown at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscars party.

Jim Spellman/WireImage
Black Beauty

Zendaya shows off her toned tummy in a criss-crossed string outfit with slit sleeves.

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images
White Hot

The actress rocked a white cropped suit with matching pointy shoes at the GQ Men of the Year awards.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Amour of Love

For the Met Gala, Zendaya channeled Joan of Arc with this sensational dress and short bob.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images
Vegas Vibes

For CinemaCon 2018 in Las Vegas, the star wears red on red with white pumps and it's amazing.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for MTV
Brown Beauty

The Greatest Showman star wears a brown mini dress with a balloon-like skirt and can't-miss gold earrings.

John Lamparski/WireImage
Dark Beauty

This is the anti-princess' perfect ball gown. The black is elegant while the red skirt is mercurial. 

Mireya Acierto/GC Images
Girl on Fire

The way the light touches the actress' gold lamé trench almost looks like foil on fire. 

BACKGRID
That's a Wrap

The Greatest Showman actress was literally all wrapped up when her promoting her latest flick on Live With Kelly and Ryan. Everything from the pinstripe blouse to the dual-tone skirt complemented her body. 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Sequinned Star

Zendaya's shimmering Vivetta suit is a total show-stopper. We can't look away.

Getty Images/Steve Granitz
PJ Party

How cool does she look in this pajama-inspired Ashish ensemble and Le Silla heels? This is how you do comfy on a red carpet.

Getty Images/Amanda Edwards
Culotte Cutie

How do you make a high-fashion look remotely casual? This is it. The star threw a plain white tee into the mix with culottes, heels and a gorgeous Gucci bag.

Robert Marquardt/Getty Images for Sony Pictures
Bold & Beautiful

The actress wore bright hues to the Barcelona premiere of Spider-Man: Homecoming—looking like a true style star. Pairing emerald trousers with a red, white and sheer sweater and white pumps takes serious skill and confidence to pull off...all of which she has, ten fold.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
White Hot

In a short visit to Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week the actress went all white in this Ralph and Russo dress and Le Silla pumps.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images
Embellished Elegance

Zendaya steps out in Paris in an elegant white, embellished gown by Ralph and Russo.

REX/Shutterstock
Tropical Princess

The singer shut down the MET Gala with this daring tropical inspired number by Dolce and Gabbana. 

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Flower Power

In a Reem Acra white, floral sleeved dress and Giuseppe Zanotti sandals the actress attends the 2016 Glamour Women of the Year Awards as an honoree.

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Green With Envy

Zendaya bares her back in this gorgeous light green gown by Zuhair Murado paired with bronze Le Silla heels.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Cutout Couture

The actress brings the elegance to the CFDA's with this blue and white cutout, off-the-shoulder gown by Michael Kors. 

John Shearer/Getty Images
Nude Two-Piece Number

In Custom Calvin Klein

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Daring One-Shoulder

In Michael Kors

photos
View More Photos From Zendaya's Best Looks

Trending Stories

1

Kate Hudson Leaves Little to the Imagination in Her Riskiest Look Yet

2
Exclusive

Scott Disick, Amelia Hamlin Taking Time Apart After Instagram Debacle

3

Zendaya's Dazzling Look for Dune Paris Screening Is a Must-See

4

Tori Spelling Draws Comparisons to Khloe Kardashian With Glam Makeover

5

Mindy Kaling Shares First Pic of Son Spencer in Honor of His Birthday

Latest News

Zendaya's Dazzling Look for Dune Paris Screening Is a Must-See

Dwayne Johnson Leaves Fans Speechless With Surprise Tour Bus Encounter

Mindy Kaling Shares First Pic of Son Spencer in Honor of His Birthday

Breaking

The Wire's Michael K. Williams Dead at 54

Exclusive

Scott Disick, Amelia Hamlin Taking Time Apart After Instagram Debacle

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Bond With Nicki Minaj's Baby Boy in Sweet Photo

Want to Date Zendaya? Here's Who She Says You'll Need to Impress