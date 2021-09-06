The Wire's Michael K. Williams Dead at 54

Hollywood is mourning the unexpected loss of Michael K. Williams.
The actor—who had starring roles on The Wire, Boardwalk Empire and Lovecraft Country—died on Monday, Sept. 6 at the age of 54.
A representative for Williams told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement, "It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams. They ask for your privacy while grieving this unsurmountable loss."
In just a few weeks, Williams was due to attend the 2021 Emmys, where his performance as Montrose Freeman in Lovecraft Country earned him a nomination in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category.
News of Williams' death sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry. "Shocked and saddened by the death of Michael K Williams," Isiah Whitlock Jr. tweeted. "One of the nicest brothers on the planet with the biggest heart. An amazing actor and soul. May you RIP. God bless."
Breaking news... more to come.