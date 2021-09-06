Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin Are "Taking Time Apart" After Kourtney Kardashian Debacle

Watch : Is Amelia Hamlin's "Girlfriend" T-Shirt a Message for Scott Disick?

Scott Disick is on thin ice with Amelia Hamlin after his apparent feelings about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker came to light.

A brief refresher for those not keeping up: Last week, Kourtney's ex, Younes Bendjima, leaked alleged Instagram DMs he received from Scott that threw shade at Kourtney's new relationship. Scott's current flame, Amelia, then cryptically weighed in on the drama by posting a photo of herself wearing a top that read, "Don't you have a girlfriend?"

Now, a source tells E! News that Scott and Amelia are "spending time apart" while they reevaluate their future together.

"They needed a break from one another, that was clear," the insider explains. "They are in different places and trying to figure out if it's time to move on and if they are really done."

The 20-year-old model and daughter of Real Housewives star Lisa Rinna is "very disappointed" in Scott and "let him know it," the source adds.