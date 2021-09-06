Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin Are "Taking Time Apart" After Kourtney Kardashian Debacle

Scott Disick is on thin ice with Amelia Hamlin after his apparent feelings about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker came to light.
A brief refresher for those not keeping up: Last week, Kourtney's ex, Younes Bendjima, leaked alleged Instagram DMs he received from Scott that threw shade at Kourtney's new relationship. Scott's current flame, Amelia, then cryptically weighed in on the drama by posting a photo of herself wearing a top that read, "Don't you have a girlfriend?"
Now, a source tells E! News that Scott and Amelia are "spending time apart" while they reevaluate their future together.
"They needed a break from one another, that was clear," the insider explains. "They are in different places and trying to figure out if it's time to move on and if they are really done."
The 20-year-old model and daughter of Real Housewives star Lisa Rinna is "very disappointed" in Scott and "let him know it," the source adds.
Lord Disick, 38, has yet to publicly address the Instagram debacle, however a separate source close to the E! reality star recently said he's "mortified" by what he allegedly sent Younes.
As the insider described, "He had a low moment and was looking to someone who could relate to his feelings, and immediately regretted sending that message."
Despite the obvious embarrassment, the source suggested he still hasn't accepted that the mother of his three kids has moved on with someone else.
"Scott is still very bitter about Kourtney and Travis' relationship," the source shared. "He wants her to be happy, but behind closed doors, he will always have regrets about their relationship and why it didn't work out."
After the Poosh founder finally split from Scott over issues related to his sobriety and infidelity, he began a three-year relationship with Sofia Richie, which ended in August 2020. Scott was first linked to Amelia in the fall of 2020.