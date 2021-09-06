Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Elle King Shares Photo of Her "Angel" Mother Cooking Her Placenta After Baby Boy's Birth

Elle King is giving thanks to the "angel of all angels," her mother, for lending support as she and Dan Tooker become first-time parents. And yes, that includes preparing Elle's placenta.

Elle King is feeling extra lucky to have a mom and doula all wrapped in one. 

One day after announcing the birth of her son Lucky Levi Tucker, the singer-songwriter returned to Instagram with a heartfelt shout out to London King. The accompanying photo depicted London preparing Elle's placenta for consumption, which some claim carries health benefits for new moms. 

"Appreciation post! My mother, the angel of all angels is the best doula ever!" Elle gushed. "I will get into my birth story when I'm ready...but this person is my best friend. She helped us get the whole house ready and even though Lucky ended up a belly birth, she was my doula through the whole process, and most importantly she was the best mom I could ask for."

The "Ex's & Oh's" performer continued, "She is seen here cooking my placenta to encapsulate it for all the amazing benefits! I love you @pushlovedoula! We couldn't have done this without you!" 

Elle joins fellow celeb moms like Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen and Hilary Duff in detailing their postpartum placenta experience. In fact, Chrissy says eating her placenta helped her to avoid postpartum depression following son Miles' birth. 

With mom London and fiancé Dan Tooker by her side, Elle is ready to take on the first chapter of her motherhood experience. 

"Very proud to announce the birth of our son, Lucky Levi Tooker," Elle announced on social media. "On Wednesday, September 1st at 12:06 pm, we welcomed 8 lbs 1 oz of absolute joy and love earthside. We are all healthy and feeling so blessed! Welcome to the world Lucky!"

