Jessica Chastain Reacts to Internet Frenzy Over Red Carpet Interaction With Oscar Isaac

Jessica Chastain is responding to those viral photos of her and Oscar Isaac.

The 44-year-old actress and the 42-year-old actor had the internet buzzing after they attended the Venice International Film Festival on Saturday, Sept. 4. While walking the red carpet to promote their new HBO series Scenes From a Marriage, the co-stars held hands and wrapped their arms around each other. Isaac also appeared to kiss Chastain's arm.

"The way Oscar Isaac looks at Jessica Chastain," one follower tweeted. "I would faint." Added another, "I CAN'T get over Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac being the sexiest duo."

But don't jump to conclusions. As Isaac and Chastain's fans know, the two are pals. In real life, Chastain is married to fashion executive Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo and Isaac is wed to director Elvira Lind. But in the modern adaptation of Ingmar Bergman's 1973 Swedish series, the castmates play couple Mira and Jonathan.

"I actually don't care that the Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain stuff is a ploy," one social media user tweeted. "They clearly took lessons from the Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga school of putting on a SHOW for promotional/awards purposes and it's working on me! I'm have a blast over here!"

As another put it, "Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac understood the assignment."