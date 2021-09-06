Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Kate Hudson Doubles Down on the Va-Va-Voom in Yet Another Striking Red Carpet Look

Kate Hudson has done it again. After sporting a risqué cutout dress, the actress returned to the Venice Film Fest red carpet in a fiery sheer gown. See Kate in Valentino for yourself below.

She came, she saw, she conquered the 2021 Venice Film Festival

Kate Hudson made headlines for her barely-there LBD at the Celebration of Women in Cinema soiree, and she's about to make even more for her latest va-va-voom fashion statement. On Sunday, Sept. 5, the actress hit the red carpet in a dramatic, fiery red gown by Valentino. 

Nothing but sheer tulle and lace covered Kate's bodice, which flowed into a voluminous skirt and pair of sleeves. The 42-year-old mom of three completed the number with platform silver heels by Giuseppe Zanotti and a flashy diamond and white gold ring from Crivelli. 

The Oscar nominee's glam squad let her gown do all the talking, instead opting for textured waves and a classic smokey eye. 

"Grazie @maisonvalentino @pppiccioli for making this Aries girl dress dream come true!" Kate raved on Instagram. "You're a legend and I love wearing your creations. Love to the @maisonvalentino team, you're so wonderful." 

Kate attended the Venice Film Festival in support of her latest film Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Bask in the glory of Kate's red carpet ferocity, plus more celebs at the 2021 Venice Film Fest below: 

Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images
Kate Hudson
Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
Anya Taylor-Joy
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
Can Yaman
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for The Red Sea Film Festival
Kate Hudson
Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images
Jessica Wang
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Maria Sharapova
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for The Red Sea Film Festival
Kate Hudson
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Anya Taylor-Joy
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Jessica Chastain
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Maude Apatow
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
Penelope Cruz & Antonio Banderas
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Hailee Steinfeld
VERONESI / BACKGRID
Anya Taylor-Joy & Matt Smith
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Anya Taylor-Joy & Matt Smith
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Jessica Chastain & Oscar Isaac
MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images
Dakota Johnson
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Zendaya
Simone Comi/IPA/Shutterstock
Kristen Stewart
Joel C Ryan/AP/Shutterstock
Timothée Chalamet
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Antonio Banderas & Nicole Kimpel
IPA/Shutterstock
Cynthia Enrivo
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Zendaya
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Kristen Stewart
Domenico Stinellis/AP/Shutterstock
Olivia Colman, Maggie Gyllenhaal & Dakota Johnson
Manuele Mangiarotti/IPA/Shutterstock
Oscar Isaac, Javier Bardem & Josh Brolin
Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
Adriana Lima
Ciao Pix/Shutterstock
Kristen Stewart
Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Kristen Stewart & Dylan Meyer
Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Tiffany Haddish
Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Zoe Saldana
photos
View More Photos From 2021 Venice Film Festival: Star Sightings

