Kate Hudson Doubles Down on the Va-Va-Voom in Yet Another Striking Red Carpet Look

She came, she saw, she conquered the 2021 Venice Film Festival.
Kate Hudson made headlines for her barely-there LBD at the Celebration of Women in Cinema soiree, and she's about to make even more for her latest va-va-voom fashion statement. On Sunday, Sept. 5, the actress hit the red carpet in a dramatic, fiery red gown by Valentino.
Nothing but sheer tulle and lace covered Kate's bodice, which flowed into a voluminous skirt and pair of sleeves. The 42-year-old mom of three completed the number with platform silver heels by Giuseppe Zanotti and a flashy diamond and white gold ring from Crivelli.
The Oscar nominee's glam squad let her gown do all the talking, instead opting for textured waves and a classic smokey eye.
"Grazie @maisonvalentino @pppiccioli for making this Aries girl dress dream come true!" Kate raved on Instagram. "You're a legend and I love wearing your creations. Love to the @maisonvalentino team, you're so wonderful."
Kate attended the Venice Film Festival in support of her latest film Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon.
