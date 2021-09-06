Hugh Jackman Mourns Death of His "Extraordinary" Father With Touching Tribute

Watch : Hugh Jackman Reflects on Unexpected "Greatest Showman" Success

It's an especially tough Father's Day in Australia for Hugh Jackman, who lost his father, Christopher John Jackman.

"In the early hours of Father's Day (AU), my Dad peacefully passed away," The Greatest Showman star shared to Instagram on Sept. 6. "And whilst there is deep sadness, I am filled with such gratitude and love. My Dad was, in a word, extraordinary. He devoted his life to his family, his work and his faith."

Hugh continued, "I pray he is now at peace with God."

The actor's grief was met with an outpouring of support from fans and colleagues, including Ryan Reynolds, who commented, "I was lucky to have met him."

From the age of 8, Hugh and his siblings were raised solely by his father after his mother left Australia for her native England. In a 2012 interview with 60 Minutes, the 52-year-old actor was overcome with emotion describing the advice he's taken from Christopher.