Why Joshua Jackson Says a Dawson's Creek Reunion Wouldn't Be as Much Fun as the Friends One

Dawson's Creek fans might not want to wait for their lives to be over before getting to enjoy a reunion, but the cast isn't in a rush to make it happen.
During an interview with The Guardian that published on Sunday, Sept. 5, Joshua Jackson chatted about his career while promoting his recent Peacock series Dr. Death. At one point, the reporter asked whether Dawson's Creek stars would ever reunite for a televised reunion, much in the way that the Friends cast recently did for HBO Max's Emmy-nominated special.
Long story short, Joshua, 43, didn't sound interested in planning a reunion, and he gave a very specific reason for why he didn't see a TV sit-down as a good idea.
"I think because the Friends cast were already adults when they were doing the show, it's less jarring to see them now," he shared. "If you put our mid-40s selves together on a couch now, with our creaking backs, it might shock people."
Joshua, who welcomed his first child with wife Jodie Turner-Smith in April 2020, continued, "Nobody needs to hear Pacey grunting when he gets out of a chair."
Whether Joshua's fears are unfounded or not, it's clear that many fans would love to watch a reunion of the former co-stars who are all now in their 40s. The original series, which signed off in May 2003 after six seasons, starred Joshua (Pacey), Katie Holmes (Joey), James Van Der Beek (Dawson) and Michelle Williams (Jen).
Back in 2018, Katie told E! News she hadn't heard "any serious discussions" about a reunion, but she appeared open to the idea. "It was a wonderful experience—it would be great to try to capture that again," she said at the time.
However, series creator Kevin Williamson sounded vehemently opposed to the concept of revisiting the series when he spoke to The Hollywood Reporter in 2018.
"One of the reasons we did the finale five years in the future was to put a button on it," he shared. "What would a reunion be? What would that look like? Why would you? I don't see it, and I don't feel it."
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)