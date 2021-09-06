Victoria Beckham Proudly Shows Off Husband David's Bare Butt in Cheeky Photo

Watch : Victoria Beckham Is Still Winning After 20 Years in the Biz

If it's been your goal to see David Beckham's bare backside, you'll get quite a kick out of Victoria Beckham's latest social media post.

On Sunday, Sept. 5, the 47-year-old Spice Girls star shared a very sexy Instagram photo of her soccer legend husband relaxing in the pool. While David, 46, is technically wearing a pair of Versace briefs, they're barely clinging to his famous physique and clearly not doing much to cover him up.

"Happy Sunday, you're welcome!" Victoria captioned the shot, adding a sunglasses emoji. She also bragged about bringing the photo into existence by crediting herself as the photographer with a camera emoji that she followed with, "me!!!"

As to be expected, the wordplay was in full effect in her comments section, with David Furnish sharing a fire emoji along with the message, "Bottoms up!!" Plus, author and journalist Derek Blasberg wrote, "It's a full moon today!" and added a heart emoji.