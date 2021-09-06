Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Victoria Beckham Proudly Shows Off Husband David's Bare Butt in Cheeky Photo

David Beckham's booty was on full display, thanks to a photo posted by wife Victoria Beckham that she appeared to secretly snap while he was in the pool.

If it's been your goal to see David Beckham's bare backside, you'll get quite a kick out of Victoria Beckham's latest social media post. 

On Sunday, Sept. 5, the 47-year-old Spice Girls star shared a very sexy Instagram photo of her soccer legend husband relaxing in the pool. While David, 46, is technically wearing a pair of Versace briefs, they're barely clinging to his famous physique and clearly not doing much to cover him up. 

"Happy Sunday, you're welcome!" Victoria captioned the shot, adding a sunglasses emoji. She also bragged about bringing the photo into existence by crediting herself as the photographer with a camera emoji that she followed with, "me!!!"

As to be expected, the wordplay was in full effect in her comments section, with David Furnish sharing a fire emoji along with the message, "Bottoms up!!" Plus, author and journalist Derek Blasberg wrote, "It's a full moon today!" and added a heart emoji. 

In addition, writer Dawn O'Porter, who is married to actor Chris O'Dowd, shared, "This is the most incredible act of generosity I've ever witnessed." And Donatella Versace simply wrote, "Cheeky," adding a winking face emoji. 

David and Victoria have been happily married for 22 years, and it's clear that their senses of humor help them retain their strong bond. Back in May 2020, the soccer star teased his wife after their now-16-year-old son Cruz Beckham posted a pic of himself and his mom showing off their pearly whites. 

"Apparently my mum does smile," Cruz quipped in the caption. This led David to get in on the fun by commenting about Victoria's pristine smile, "How white are mums @victoriabeckham teeth ? it's Ross from friends."

