Patrick Mahomes' Fiancée Brittany Matthews Slams Criticism of Her Career After Sharing Latest Baby Photos

Watch : Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Brittany Shares Mother-Daughter Pic

Brittany Matthews is calling out a social media user who was out of bounds.

The 26-year-old fitness influencer, who is engaged to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, fired back after an individual posted a negative comment about her career path. The comment was made on a post from Friday, Sept. 3 that featured sweet pics of the new mom, who turned 26 on Sept. 1, enjoying a birthday celebration while holding the couple's 6-month-old daughter, Sterling.

"Just a Mama and her Girl," Brittany captioned it, adding a heart emoji. In the photos, Sterling is wearing a headband with a "Happy Birthday" message on it.

The post received plenty of positive comments, with a key exception being one follower who wrote in part, "She most definitely twenty years from now is gonna be on some real house wifes of athletes type of show because for real what does she actually do besides just being the wife and mother of Pat Macs child.. like really why is she relevant."