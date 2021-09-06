Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Patrick Mahomes' Fiancée Brittany Matthews Slams Criticism of Her Career After Sharing Latest Baby Photos

Brittany Matthews, who is engaged to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes, fired back after an online troll criticized her career path in the comments section of pics showing baby Sterling.

By Ryan Gajewski Sep 06, 2021 5:41 AMTags
BabiesCouplesMomsCelebrities
Watch: Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Brittany Shares Mother-Daughter Pic

Brittany Matthews is calling out a social media user who was out of bounds. 

The 26-year-old fitness influencer, who is engaged to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, fired back after an individual posted a negative comment about her career path. The comment was made on a post from Friday, Sept. 3 that featured sweet pics of the new mom, who turned 26 on Sept. 1, enjoying a birthday celebration while holding the couple's 6-month-old daughter, Sterling

"Just a Mama and her Girl," Brittany captioned it, adding a heart emoji. In the photos, Sterling is wearing a headband with a "Happy Birthday" message on it. 

The post received plenty of positive comments, with a key exception being one follower who wrote in part, "She most definitely twenty years from now is gonna be on some real house wifes of athletes type of show because for real what does she actually do besides just being the wife and mother of Pat Macs child.. like really why is she relevant."

photos
Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Sterling's Cutest Pics

This led Brittany to simply reply, "and you follow me why?," adding a thinking face emoji. 

Trending Stories

1

Abby De La Rosa Reveals If She and Nick Cannon Planned Her Pregnancy

2

Kate Hudson Leaves Little to the Imagination in Her Riskiest Look Yet

3

Amelia Hamlin Makes a Fashion Statement After Scott Disick's DM Drama

Her response earned plenty of praise from other individuals, including one who wrote, "he obviously doesn't follow you closely or else he would see all of the amazing (bad a**) things you are doing in life. True role model to your little girl [heart emoji]."

A different fan pointed out that Brittany is co-owner of professional women's soccer team Kansas City NWSL, with the Kansas City resident crediting Brittany as the "sole reason we have it." Indeed, Brittany has a longstanding passion for soccer, having played collegiately while attending UT Tyler before briefly joining the Icelandic pro team UMF Afturelding.

Brittany, who welcomed Sterling with former high school sweetheart Patrick on Feb. 20, has clearly gotten used to brushing any criticism off of her shoulders. In July, she shared a bikini pic with the caption, "Haters will say they are fake, but breastfeeding moms will understand." 

Brittany Matthews/Instagram

Back in February, on the day before Sterling was born, Brittany responded to criticism of her maternity photo by writing, "Women being hateful to other women on social media seriously needs to stop! If you have nothing nice to say, THEN STFU."

Trending Stories

1

Abby De La Rosa Reveals If She and Nick Cannon Planned Her Pregnancy

2

Kate Hudson Leaves Little to the Imagination in Her Riskiest Look Yet

3

Amelia Hamlin Makes a Fashion Statement After Scott Disick's DM Drama

4

Patrick Mahomes' Fiancée Claps Back at Career Criticism After Baby Pic

5

Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan Have Cute Fifty Shades Reunion

Latest News

Victoria Beckham Proudly Shows Off David's Bare Butt in Cheeky Photo

Patrick Mahomes' Fiancée Claps Back at Career Criticism After Baby Pic

Bindi Irwin Says Daughter Grace "Lights Up" Seeing Footage of Steve

Danielle Fishel Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Jensen Karp

Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly Enjoy Stroll in NYC Months After Split

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari’s Engagement Dreams Get Closer to Reality

Are You the One? Stars Uche Nwosu and Clinton Moxam Are Married