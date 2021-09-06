Bindi Irwin Says Her Daughter Grace "Lights Up" Seeing Footage of Her Late Father Steve Irwin

Watch : Why Bindi Irwin Is Taking a Break From Social Media

Bindi Irwin's daughter appears to share a bond with the late Steve Irwin, despite having never met him.

On Saturday, Sept. 4, Bindi marked the 15th anniversary of her dad Steve's death with a tender Instagram tribute to him. In her post, she included a sweet photo of her 5-month-old daughter, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, along with a pic from years ago showing Steve playing with Bindi when she was a young girl.

"This sweetheart has been watching her 'Grandpa Crocodile' on the projector at our camp here on the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve," Bindi, 23, captioned it. "She lights up when she sees him on screen."

The wildlife conservationist continued, "I wish with all my heart that Dad could hug my beautiful girl. It's been 15 years since he passed away. I hold on to the thought that he's her guardian angel now, watching over the most special part of my life, Grace Warrior."