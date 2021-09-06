Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Bindi Irwin Says Her Daughter Grace "Lights Up" Seeing Footage of Her Late Father Steve Irwin

Bindi Irwin remembered late dad Steve Irwin on the 15th anniversary of his death with a heartfelt message about wishing "with all my heart" that he could hug her own daughter, Grace.

Bindi Irwin's daughter appears to share a bond with the late Steve Irwin, despite having never met him. 

On Saturday, Sept. 4, Bindi marked the 15th anniversary of her dad Steve's death with a tender Instagram tribute to him. In her post, she included a sweet photo of her 5-month-old daughter, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, along with a pic from years ago showing Steve playing with Bindi when she was a young girl. 

"This sweetheart has been watching her 'Grandpa Crocodile' on the projector at our camp here on the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve," Bindi, 23, captioned it. "She lights up when she sees him on screen."

The wildlife conservationist continued, "I wish with all my heart that Dad could hug my beautiful girl. It's been 15 years since he passed away. I hold on to the thought that he's her guardian angel now, watching over the most special part of my life, Grace Warrior."

Bindi, who was 8 years old when Steve died from a stingray wound on Sept. 4, 2006, has followed in his footsteps by focusing her life's work on caring for animals. She and husband Chandler Powell welcomed Grace, their first child, on March 25, 2021. 

Her younger brother, Robert Irwin, who is similarly devoted to helping and photographing wildlife, shared a pic on Sunday, Sept. 5 of himself as a boy with his dad. Robert, 17, simply captioned it with a heart emoji. 

In the early hours of Sept. 5, Bindi and Robert's mom, Terri Irwin, also remembered Steve on social media by tweeting a photo of the late star posing with Bindi and Robert on a motorbike. "#FathersDay Australia," Terri wrote, recognizing the Australian date for the special day. 

In June, Bindi honored the 29th anniversary of her parents' wedding ceremony. "Your love is the stuff of miracles," the former Dancing With the Stars winner tweeted in part about Terri and Steve. 

